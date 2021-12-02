Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.59 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $20.85 on Thursday, hitting $118.28. 6,557,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,502. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

