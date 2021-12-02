Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Raised to GBX 1,230 at Berenberg Bank

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.00) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,346.50 ($17.59).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.99) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 31.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,147.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,076.35. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 805.50 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

