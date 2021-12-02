Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 464,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.95. 92,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,614 shares of company stock worth $4,601,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

