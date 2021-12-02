Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,785.79 and $93.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00098984 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.