Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,464,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 2,551,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.6 days.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

