Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after buying an additional 104,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

