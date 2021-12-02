Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,737 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

