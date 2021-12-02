Ellevest Inc. Buys 93 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15,788.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $663,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $900.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $906.49 and a 200 day moving average of $895.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.