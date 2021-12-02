Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $249.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.97 and a 200 day moving average of $298.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

