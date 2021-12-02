Ellevest Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,384 shares of company stock valued at $69,352,463 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $259.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.91 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

