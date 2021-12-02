Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 791 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management increased its stake in Expedia Group by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 5,199 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 509,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $155.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average of $162.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,381 shares of company stock valued at $39,354,061 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.26.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.