Ellevest Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $792,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $2,591,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

XOG stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

XOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

