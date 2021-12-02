Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of EMRAF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

