Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of EMRAF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. Emera has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

