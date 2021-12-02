Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

ENTA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,415. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.