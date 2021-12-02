Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.