Energycoin Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Energycoin has a total market cap of $68,965.53 and $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006229 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

