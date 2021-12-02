EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NPO traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.76. 164,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $112.41.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
