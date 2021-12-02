EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the October 31st total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NPO traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.76. 164,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $112.41.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

