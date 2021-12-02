Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.11% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $23.99.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

