Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.11% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $23.99.
About Ensysce Biosciences
