Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 143,431 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $46.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

