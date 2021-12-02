Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

