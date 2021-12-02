Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 165.07 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

