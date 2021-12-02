Epiq Partners LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.65. 197,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

