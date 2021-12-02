Epiq Partners LLC Has $16.82 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1,220.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,115 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 7.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,911,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 42,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,812. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

