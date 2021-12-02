Epiq Partners LLC Reduces Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 1,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $645.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

