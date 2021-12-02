Epiq Partners LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 23,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,311. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

