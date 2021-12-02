ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Down 31.5% in November

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.08. 1,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

