Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PECO. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $4,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $79,754,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $4,549,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

