Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.33

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 46195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQC. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

