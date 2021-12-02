ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Down 36.7% in November

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 352,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,240. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

