ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 16,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 972,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

GWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

