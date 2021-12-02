Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $64.54

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.54, but opened at $63.00. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

