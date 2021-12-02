Eterbase Coin (XBASE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00043455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00239510 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

