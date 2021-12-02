Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 115.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $536,167.55 and $7.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00237029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00086549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

