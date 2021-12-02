ETHPad Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHPad has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00063919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00095099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.90 or 0.07980059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.03 or 1.00123336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021618 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

