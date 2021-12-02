Ethverse (ETHV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,493.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $8,493.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

