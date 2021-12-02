Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Update

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVRC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 3,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Evercel has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

