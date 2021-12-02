Everest (ID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $277,752.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $43.89 million and approximately $277,752.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00063919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00095099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.90 or 0.07980059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.03 or 1.00123336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

