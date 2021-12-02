Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $6,957,760. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 93,655 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,622. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.