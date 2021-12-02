Exane Asset Management Takes $7.35 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,355,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,832.36 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,865.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,725.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

