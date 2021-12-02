Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.26.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,381 shares of company stock valued at $39,354,061 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.