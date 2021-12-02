Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $132.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

