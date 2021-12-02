Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,066. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

