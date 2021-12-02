Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,801,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Exxe Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

