Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $310.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $864.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

