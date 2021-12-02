Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.91. The company had a trading volume of 327,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,041,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.54. The company has a market cap of $475.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

