Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. Fangdd Network Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fangdd Network Group.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

DUO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,432. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.66. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

