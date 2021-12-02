Farhad Nanji Purchases 9,002 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,867,342.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,118,294.38.

On Friday, November 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

