Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $107.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.