FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 6,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 636,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 475,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

